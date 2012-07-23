Podio is hiring

Pete Lacey
At Podio we're on the look out for a talented UI/UX Designer (or whatever it's called these days) to join our super talented international team here in sunny Copenhagen.

You'd be working alongside me and Joy to help change the working lives of hundreds of thousands of our users.

You also get free lunch. You can't put a price on that.

Read. More. Here. Now. Go.

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
