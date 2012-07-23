Lauren Zoucha

education

Lauren Zoucha
Lauren Zoucha
  • Save
education education icon blue orange sun book ruler mountains
Download color palette

First digital version of one concept taken from my previous sketches. I gave the background color a soft blue tint to keep the eye within the circle. Each of the different categories will have a different color with the "mountain", or triangle/circle where the book and ruler are now located, along with a coordinating icon.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Lauren Zoucha
Lauren Zoucha

More by Lauren Zoucha

View profile
    • Like