Hello, world!

We're excited to officially announce Collective Ray! A new era is upon us. An era where software dictates our daily lives, where interfaces are the bridge between us and machines. The the gap between Startup & Enterprise is closing quickly, and it's because we realize this that we realized there was a need for Collective Ray.

Collective Ray is our solution for just that. A fresh, new agency that not only partners with clients to design and develop amazing products, but also focuses on solving problems through our own products & services.

Follow us to keep up with recent Client Projects & Collective Ray Product Initiative!

The Founding Team:

• Agustin Sanchez, Designer

• Brian Benitez, Designer

• Jeff Broderick, Designer

• Josh Guffey, Engineer

We're currently accepting new projects!

--

We're brand new! So, don't forget to follow us on Twitter!