Hello, world.

Hello, world.
Hello, world!

We're excited to officially announce Collective Ray! A new era is upon us. An era where software dictates our daily lives, where interfaces are the bridge between us and machines. The the gap between Startup & Enterprise is closing quickly, and it's because we realize this that we realized there was a need for Collective Ray.

Collective Ray is our solution for just that. A fresh, new agency that not only partners with clients to design and develop amazing products, but also focuses on solving problems through our own products & services.

Follow us to keep up with recent Client Projects & Collective Ray Product Initiative!

The Founding Team:
Agustin Sanchez, Designer
Brian Benitez, Designer
Jeff Broderick, Designer
Josh Guffey, Engineer

We're currently accepting new projects!

We're brand new! So, don't forget to follow us on Twitter!

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
