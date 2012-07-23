🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hello, world!
We're excited to officially announce Collective Ray! A new era is upon us. An era where software dictates our daily lives, where interfaces are the bridge between us and machines. The the gap between Startup & Enterprise is closing quickly, and it's because we realize this that we realized there was a need for Collective Ray.
Collective Ray is our solution for just that. A fresh, new agency that not only partners with clients to design and develop amazing products, but also focuses on solving problems through our own products & services.
Follow us to keep up with recent Client Projects & Collective Ray Product Initiative!
The Founding Team:
• Agustin Sanchez, Designer
• Brian Benitez, Designer
• Jeff Broderick, Designer
• Josh Guffey, Engineer
We're currently accepting new projects!
--
We're brand new! So, don't forget to follow us on Twitter!