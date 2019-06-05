Diana Traykov
Early bird 🌸

Early bird 🌸 vector ui nature team girl product flat design character illustration
I had the awesome opportunity to work with The Furrow on this unique project. I illustrated the process of production which each project is undergoing. There are 13 stages of this process and 13 illustrations that I'd loooove to share the upcoming days.
https://thefurrow.tv/

Also I attached the process of creating the scenes - from sketch to vector graphic ✏️

Posted on Jun 5, 2019
["fur-oh"] A creative studio.
