Early bird 🌸

I had the awesome opportunity to work with The Furrow on this unique project. I illustrated the process of production which each project is undergoing. There are 13 stages of this process and 13 illustrations that I'd loooove to share the upcoming days.
https://thefurrow.tv/
Also I attached the process of creating the scenes - from sketch to vector graphic ✏️