Kartik Mahant

Project Management App

Kartik Mahant
Kartik Mahant
Hire Me
  • Save
Project Management App ui ux app application dashboard user project management round notification icon progress bar
Download color palette

Any thoughts ?

Kartik Mahant
Kartik Mahant
Solving digital world questions via design. Hire Me!
Hire Me

More by Kartik Mahant

View profile
    • Like