John Dasta

Icon for Upcoming iPhone App

John Dasta
John Dasta
  • Save
Icon for Upcoming iPhone App iphone app icon slider game ui toggle
Download color palette

Icon for an upcoming iPhone app that's finishing up development. Can't give a lot more info just yet, but more is coming. Stay tuned!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
John Dasta
John Dasta

More by John Dasta

View profile
    • Like