Andrew Johnson

Modo Experiment

Andrew Johnson
Andrew Johnson
  • Save
Modo Experiment modo 3d hair rendering depth of field
Download color palette

Modo is just... too fast. This rendered out in less than five minutes. Each hair has 32 segments, and is a cylinder. It's also lit by both a directional light with soft shadows, and a physical sky environment. The depth of field is crazy fast, and all of that was rendered at 1024 samples per pixel.

Madness, just madness.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Andrew Johnson
Andrew Johnson

More by Andrew Johnson

View profile
    • Like