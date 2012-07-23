weirdsgn studio

Kicksend iOS Icon

Kicksend iOS Icon envelope lens send photo camera postal batch weird
Such a great privilege to be collaborated with @Wells Riley for the Kicksend project.
See you again on our next fun project ;)

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
