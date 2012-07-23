Jordan Avner

V4V redesign logo laurels shield monogram
This client gave me just a single sentence as direction: "Make a VFV logo that doesn't look like it was made in Publisher :-)" - Merrick

They had a volunteer create the first logo, but now with over 100K likes on FB, they needed a solid logo.

Feedback would be awesome.
- Avner

