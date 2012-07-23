Jason Long

Further Personal Logomark Explorations

Further Personal Logomark Explorations isometric logo branding
Iterating on my earlier isometric logomark concept. My current thinking is that each section of the site would have a color - perhaps transitioning via JS animation.

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
