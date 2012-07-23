Unicons - Vector Icons Set (150+)

Hey everyone!

Today we have launched new icon set - Unicons. Here are some of them.

View more unicons

This set of icons was created in order to become a universal tool in the hands of a designer. It contains vector icons which are most widely used in the modern web and mobile interfaces. All the icons are designed with minimum detailing, straight lines and angles, in order to stay accurate and clear in all sizes. Most icons are designed with micro-curves, unnoticeable in small sizes, and visible in large sizes.

All the icons are available in the vector format, you can change their size without the loss of quality. The icons are also available in different formats suitable for you, so you can use them in the most popular image editors – Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator.

We have also added all the icons to Photoshop Custom Shapes and Illustrator Symbols for ease of use. All the files and layers are carefully renamed for purposes of easy search.

Updates are free.