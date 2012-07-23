Denis Zastanceanu

Banana

Denis Zastanceanu
Denis Zastanceanu
  • Save
Banana photo banana squarespace6
Download color palette

Came up to this idea while watching the Squerespace6 demo video and eating a banana :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Denis Zastanceanu
Denis Zastanceanu

More by Denis Zastanceanu

View profile
    • Like