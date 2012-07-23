Koy Carraway

Koy Carraway
Koy Carraway
Navigation & Browse ui icons interface design round circle simple clean dark thumbnail header
Alternative navigation layout and entry browse filtering for Encyclopedia of Alabama Redesign. Any feedback is welcome.

By Koy Carraway
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
