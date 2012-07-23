Silas Klein

Player: Portal Homem

Silas Klein
Silas Klein
  • Save
Player: Portal Homem player portal ui ux natura homem webdesign button art direction
Download color palette

Key visual for a video player, with icons used.
Designed for www.portalhomem.com.br, of Natura brand.

Every icon, and the player itself, was a variation of "H" of Homem brand.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Silas Klein
Silas Klein

More by Silas Klein

View profile
    • Like