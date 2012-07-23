Bernard De Luna

Old Radio (Easter egg -> TRON version)

Old Radio (Easter egg -> TRON version) radio ui neon dark glow css3 lab fun
Just CSS3 (no images) + HTML5 (audio API) + JS

You have to insert the Konami Code (up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, b, a, enter)

You can check this Demo at Mozilla Demo Studio:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/demosdetail/old-radio/launch

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
