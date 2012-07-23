Daniel Eden

Slider Arrows [GIF]

Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden
  • Save
Slider Arrows [GIF] freebie photoshop interface ui buttons arrows slider gloss
Download color palette

Download.

I don't normally do the whole "UI kit" thing, but I thought these were too damn nice to leave to myself.

I tweet, don't you know.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden

More by Daniel Eden

View profile
    • Like