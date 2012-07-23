Lemongraphic

Redtower Corporate Identity Branding

Redtower Corporate Identity Branding branding corporate identity red tower property business card logo stationary branding guide cd labels red and black
Redtower branding project consists of the following stationary, Business card, logo , letterhead, envelope, corporate folder, cd sleeves and cd labels. A combination of red and black color for this identity set.

