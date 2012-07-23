Jeff Finley

Revivalist Tutorial

vector art tutorial how to line art iconic logo bird dove book christian
Many people liked the Revivalist image I created, so I made a comprehensive tutorial about how it was created. Hope you like it!

http://www.gomediazine.com/tutorials/thick-line-art-creating-iconic-vector-art/

Revivalist
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
