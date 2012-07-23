Python Safety - finalized logo concept

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
After some some discussions, David Leggett tried to convince the team that our updated version was the way to go. So we decided to polish-up and combine our versions that would be more in line with our vision and client's initial preference. Check out the finalized version which we think works perfectly and feels more powerful and fierce than the previous one on the left hand side shown large.
It's been a great and fun experience working with David.