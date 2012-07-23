Christopher Kobar

Arlington County Style Tile 2

Christopher Kobar
Christopher Kobar
  • Save
Arlington County Style Tile 2 website tile
Download color palette

Lots of feedback and sitting back rethinking the impact and weight of various elements, as well as a desire to build-in more familiarity with the existing site—even as it is completely new—to help users make easy content associations.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Christopher Kobar
Christopher Kobar

More by Christopher Kobar

View profile
    • Like