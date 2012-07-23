Daydreams & Nightschemes

Project #8

Daydreams & Nightschemes
Daydreams & Nightschemes
  • Save
Project #8 detail grid type treatment fashion design vertical type fashion quotes type and image bright colors
Download color palette

This is a detail shot of a grid type treatment I created using quotes from Chanel, Laurent, and Dior juxtaposed with photos of falling runway models. To view the full project go to http://DaydreamsandNightschemes.com/Project-08, thanks!

Daydreams & Nightschemes
Daydreams & Nightschemes

More by Daydreams & Nightschemes

View profile
    • Like