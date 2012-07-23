Eliza Hack

Get Shit Done

Get Shit Done handdrawn monday motivational type hand lettering freehand typography letters color hand drawn motivational monday lettering colors shit hand letters
Motivational Monday

Sometimes Mondays can be the worst! This is a series of hand drawn and typeset quotes, lyrics, or interesting sayings to get you inspired, pumped up, and ready to kick Monday's behind!

More at www.ecerdeiros.com/MotivationalMonday.php

