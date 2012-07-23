Jason Long

Personal Logomark Explorations

Personal Logomark Explorations
I'm working on a new personal site and wanted a simple logomark based on my initials. I've been on an isometric kick lately, so I'm starting there.

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
