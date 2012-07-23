Pranav Pramod

Nimbupani Icons Obituary

Pranav Pramod
Pranav Pramod
  • Save
Nimbupani Icons Obituary nimbupani icons iconset 16px 16
Download color palette

I made these last year but my HDD betrayed me. This is the last screenshot of the iconset I found in the clouds.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Pranav Pramod
Pranav Pramod

More by Pranav Pramod

View profile
    • Like