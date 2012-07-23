Luke Lisi

Section Three

Luke Lisi
Luke Lisi
  • Save
Section Three puzzle section 3 typography icon symbol mystery
Download color palette

Finally! After over a year of writing and designing, Puzzle Section 3 is done. Give it a try, but I'll say it's really difficult.

There will be prizes for people that successfully complete it. Stay tuned and good luck!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Luke Lisi
Luke Lisi

More by Luke Lisi

View profile
    • Like