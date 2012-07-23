david j zobel

Monsterleap illustration kids monsters illustrator simple
This is a drawing I did in illustrator for my son who loves monsters. you can see it larger and buy prints and t-shirts

http://society6.com/dzobel/Monster-Leapfrog_Print

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
