The Cord (wip)

The Cord (wip) 3d weird creature wtf blue maya maxwell
This is the initial phase of a larger scene I'm working on for a personal project. Starting to get a little weird, and will no doubt will continue to get weirder.

Modeled with Autodesk Maya, rendered with Maxwell Render.

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
