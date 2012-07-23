Designmodo

Unicons – Vector Icons Pack

This set of icons was created in order to become a universal tool in the hands of a designer. It contains vector icons which are most widely used in the modern web and mobile interfaces.

Source: http://designmodo.com/unicons/
Created by: http://dribbble.com/shmidt

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
