Unleash The Power Of Digital Intelligence

A perspective projection appeared thanks to Renaissance painters. That was a strong trend over the centuries. However, if you look at the digital illustrations, which we can find in landing pages, in casual games, etc. We see a kind of an era of isometric projection. And that's pretty much understandable: isometric projection gives us a chance to tile repetitive objects and create seamless impressive illustrations. Here you can see an animated isometric illustration that we designed to help to tell a story of Cellebrite.

