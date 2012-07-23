Josh Riggs

Hero banner for FloridaHospital.com

Josh Riggs
Josh Riggs
  • Save
Hero banner for FloridaHospital.com web website hero banner
Download color palette

This was a composite of about 6 images. I took the photo of the Bible myself.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Josh Riggs
Josh Riggs

More by Josh Riggs

View profile
    • Like