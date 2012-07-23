Marlene Schufferth

Made In Berlin

Marlene Schufferth
Marlene Schufferth
  • Save
Made In Berlin startup berlin design emblem
Download color palette

This is as an emblem created for the bottom of 1kdims.com, my newest venture in the making.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Marlene Schufferth
Marlene Schufferth
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Marlene Schufferth

View profile
    • Like