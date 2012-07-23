Erik Binggeser

200 Felonies

Erik Binggeser
Erik Binggeser
  • Save
200 Felonies beard sticker stickers usps label228 team beard
Download color palette

couldn't sleep tonight
screen printed 200 stickers
not really sure why

full: http://fuckyeahteambeard.tumblr.com/post/27826906732/had-a-long-sleepless-productive-night

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Erik Binggeser
Erik Binggeser

More by Erik Binggeser

View profile
    • Like