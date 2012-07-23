Jan Kopřiva

PROSTOR

Jan Kopřiva
Jan Kopřiva
PROSTOR prostor logo concept
Logo concept of alternative club PROSTOR. But it was too abstract for them :-D They were not too "alternative" :-/

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
