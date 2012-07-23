Nijil David

Login Progress Bar Concept

Nijil David
Nijil David
  • Save
Login Progress Bar Concept login progress bar
Download color palette

Concept of a login form using a semi-circular kind of progress bar.
CSS3 Ninjas, please feel free to try it out.

Hi-Res: https://dl.dropbox.com/u/17248958/login_concept.png

Thanx to @Chris Farina for his valuable comments. Hope I've met them.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Nijil David
Nijil David

More by Nijil David

View profile
    • Like