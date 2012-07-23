Michael Shanks

Danger Mouse Icon

Michael Shanks
Michael Shanks
  • Save
Danger Mouse Icon danger mouse icon ios
Download color palette

as you can tell i'm enjoying making these icons, i will stop eventually :)

the base of the icon was made by Virgil Pana and not by me so please give him some love on this awesome icon.

i have simply added some other icons in the middle and altered the background of the original :)

more to follow.

5885fde9c93fb9478e8b520352445e11
Rebound of
Batman Icon
By Michael Shanks
View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Michael Shanks
Michael Shanks

More by Michael Shanks

View profile
    • Like