This is a co-brand design for the film The Vow and Heart FM. I decided to work the film's promotional images into polaroids which surrounded and overlapped the site, to fit in with the theme of the movie.

I had a lot of fun playing with this. (And getting to look at the lovely Rachel McAdams all day didn't hurt either!)

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
