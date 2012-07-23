Robert Palme

logo design jobagora

Robert Palme
Robert Palme
  • Save
logo design jobagora logo logo designer logo design business logo company logo
Download color palette

logo design for a German job search engine, jobagora
jobagora.de

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Robert Palme
Robert Palme

More by Robert Palme

View profile
    • Like