Mell Magment

Can you tell I love textures?

Mell Magment
Mell Magment
  • Save
Can you tell I love textures? eco texture orange teal wood paper brown
Download color palette

This is a site-in-progress for a company who install and maintain solar panels and other eco-friendly power and heating solutions. I absolutely pounced on the chance to use textures mixed with bright colours, though I'm also using a lot of double borders and condensed fonts to make sure the site still comes across as a professional company's.

Every section has its own individual colour. I really love the splashes of teal and orange.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Mell Magment
Mell Magment

More by Mell Magment

View profile
    • Like