Jan Tonellato - Synthview

Eat2 Logo

Jan Tonellato - Synthview
Jan Tonellato - Synthview
  • Save
Eat2 Logo logo design minimal food app
Download color palette

The logo for an Italian startup in the fooding business basing on a mobile App (app’s screenshots will follow)
http://eat2.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Jan Tonellato - Synthview
Jan Tonellato - Synthview

More by Jan Tonellato - Synthview

View profile
    • Like