Bady

Chat nav bar.

Bady
Bady
  • Save
Chat nav bar. mobile iphone ios app messenger availability button signs traffic avatar edit ui ux design list home navigation simple minimalist clean chat friends invite notification badge glyphs icon
Download color palette

I know perhaps the overall looks of this app will be bit muted but there are probably some changes along the dev phase.

More on this project

9d4be99df0b14295f0af598adcd7f324
Rebound of
New Chat
By Bady
Bady
Bady

More by Bady

View profile
    • Like