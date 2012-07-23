Excursions logo draft

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
“Excursions” is an independent clothing collection that launched in 1997 (XCVII=97). The concept of the brand is based around the art of lyrical sampling where short phrases of lyrics from hip-hop are selected and incorporated into graphical interpretations.
They're relaunching the brand this year and in need of a new identity. Here's some initial logos that I proposed.
Feedback is greatly appreciated.
Woodshop typeface http://dribbble.com/shots/397140-Woodshop-Font by the awesome @Nick Slater was used for the upper two.