Summer Special Cocktail

Summer Special Cocktail lovely packaging cocktails blue vintage summer flyer print
This was a little fun project and I'm happy to share it with you today. Packaging and flyer design for the summer special cocktail for a restaurant @ the beautiful Wörthersee / Austria.

http://www.dieagenturlux.at/project/saag-ja-summer-special/

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
