IDEAL LIFE-Web page illustration

Hello, friend!

This is a landscape illustration project recently done.

I am a freelancer,

I focus on illustration design, web UI design, brand design,

If you need a new project or some remote work,

You can contact ( hiring ) me through the following methods:

Email & Skype: xinyan714@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xinyan707/

WhatsApp: +86 17853686073

WeChat：xych76

More complete works, please follow me：Behance | Instagram | Facebook

This beautiful story：I stood in the grass and looked at the mountains in the distance, the small hills in the middle, the hills covered with pine trees, and the beautiful bamboo houses in the middle. Three cute ducklings splashed in the clear lake, a wooden The small yacht is quietly docked on the shore.

This is the ideal life I have longed for. What do you think?

I hope you will like it.

Press "L" to show some ❤️!

More works

Behance

Follow our team

RED

Do you have any project that needs to be done?

Contact us

Don't forget to add ❤️ and follow Me and our Team