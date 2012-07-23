Zach VanDeHey

Calculators icon calculator vintage electronic clean simple illustration
I've always been interested in old electronics from the 70s and 80s. I'm not sure why, most of them are cheap and poorly crafted. There is something simple and clean about having been cheaply created, nothing extra can exist.

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
