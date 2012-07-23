Karli Ingersoll

The Bartlett

took a break from this logo, back at it trying a few things. appreciate the feedback everyone has given on this project, feel free to chime in!

Rebound of
Bartlett newest
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Illustration, brand design and murals based in Spokane.
