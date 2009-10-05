Mezzoblue v2

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Okay, here's my contribution.
I actually keep archives of all my past versions around, if you know where to look.
v1. Flash-envy all style but no substance portfolio site (2001-2002)
v2. The first blog design, still partial to this one (2002-2003)
v3. Radar, likely the one you first saw (2003-2004)
v4. Proton, The One That Didn't Last (2004)
v5. Wintermint, the one that kept me going for a while (2004-2006)
v6. Fountain, the current one that I have no idea if/when I'll ever re-do, but is due (2006-present)