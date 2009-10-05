Mezzoblue v2

Okay, here's my contribution.

I actually keep archives of all my past versions around, if you know where to look.

v1. Flash-envy all style but no substance portfolio site (2001-2002)

v2. The first blog design, still partial to this one (2002-2003)

v3. Radar, likely the one you first saw (2003-2004)

v4. Proton, The One That Didn't Last (2004)

v5. Wintermint, the one that kept me going for a while (2004-2006)

v6. Fountain, the current one that I have no idea if/when I'll ever re-do, but is due (2006-present)