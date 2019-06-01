Cycling Fast - After Effects

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Get it here: https://1.envato.market/xqdbx
The Character Animation Explainer Toolkit is a revolutionary product. Design characters, pick animations & create explainer videos right inside After Effects.
Thousands of features, refined over more than a year of research. Character design & animation will never be the same.
Character Studio
Create unique characters using the most advanced character creation package on the market. Easily build characters from a single intuative panel using simple controls like sliders & checkboxes.
Over 30 pre-made characters included. Start from any of the included characters and customise to build your own!