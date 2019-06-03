Good for Sale
Robert Licau
UI8

Awesome iOS UI Kit II

Robert Licau
UI8
Robert Licau for UI8
Hire Us
  • Save
Awesome iOS UI Kit II ui kit ios mobile sketch figma ecommerce blogger profile stats travel sign up adobe xd ui8 reader chat chart flight app templates social app
Awesome iOS UI Kit II ui kit ios mobile sketch figma ecommerce blogger profile stats travel sign up adobe xd ui8 reader chat chart flight app templates social app
Download color palette
  1. ui8_second_shot.png
  2. ui8_second_shot.png

Awesome iOS UI Kit

Price
$40
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Awesome iOS UI Kit

Check out Awesome iOS UI Kit, huge collection of templates. Perfectly fit to iPhone Xs Max, Xr, X, Xs and 8. Available for Sketch, Photoshop, Adobe XD & Figma.

Full Presentation on Behance

What will you get? 🤑
• 120+ iOS High-Quality Templates
• 1100+ UI Elements
• 10 Popular Categories
• 520+ Icons
• 100% Vector
• Well Organized Files
• 8 px Grid
• Free Fonts Lato & Lora
• Free Updates

Have a Great Monday 🖐🏻

- - -
Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW

UI8
UI8
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UI8

View profile
    • Like