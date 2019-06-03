Awesome iOS UI Kit II

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Check out Awesome iOS UI Kit, huge collection of templates. Perfectly fit to iPhone Xs Max, Xr, X, Xs and 8. Available for Sketch, Photoshop, Adobe XD & Figma.
Full Presentation on Behance
What will you get? 🤑
• 120+ iOS High-Quality Templates
• 1100+ UI Elements
• 10 Popular Categories
• 520+ Icons
• 100% Vector
• Well Organized Files
• 8 px Grid
• Free Fonts Lato & Lora
• Free Updates
Have a Great Monday 🖐🏻
- - -
