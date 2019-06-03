Awesome iOS UI Kit II

Check out Awesome iOS UI Kit, huge collection of templates. Perfectly fit to iPhone Xs Max, Xr, X, Xs and 8. Available for Sketch, Photoshop, Adobe XD & Figma.

Full Presentation on Behance

What will you get? 🤑

• 120+ iOS High-Quality Templates

• 1100+ UI Elements

• 10 Popular Categories

• 520+ Icons

• 100% Vector

• Well Organized Files

• 8 px Grid

• Free Fonts Lato & Lora

• Free Updates

Have a Great Monday 🖐🏻

- - -

Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW