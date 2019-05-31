Longtooth Gift Box

It was a delight to be asked by the good people at Longtooth to help reimagine a 1960's icon. In it's heyday, Bengal Gin™ was the drink to be seen with. Fast-forward half a century and this style icon became the blueprint for a new London Dry gin. Longtooth has all the essence and integrity of the original, revived and remixed for the contemporary connoisseur.

And with 10% of all profits going directly to the WWF 'Save The Tiger' initiative, partnering a brand with a culture of responsibility at its heart was a dream project for me.

So go on - buy a bottle of Longtooth gin and help save the planet!