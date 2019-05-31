Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Longtooth Gift Box

Longtooth Gift Box branding vector logo design logo tiger lettering box design alcohol branding packaging design bottle detail packaging typography hand drawn illustration
It was a delight to be asked by the good people at Longtooth to help reimagine a 1960's icon. In it's heyday, Bengal Gin™ was the drink to be seen with. Fast-forward half a century and this style icon became the blueprint for a new London Dry gin. Longtooth has all the essence and integrity of the original, revived and remixed for the contemporary connoisseur.
And with 10% of all profits going directly to the WWF 'Save The Tiger' initiative, partnering a brand with a culture of responsibility at its heart was a dream project for me.
So go on - buy a bottle of Longtooth gin and help save the planet!

