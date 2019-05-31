Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Morning Train

Morning Train indonesia sambasrm kereta api bandung landscape landscape illustration jawabarat bandung train vector illustration
Hello Everyone! :))
Nice to finally be able to post here, I hope you all like my first seed. I'll probably post more illustrations soon!
1/3 Illustration from recent project for PT. KAI DAOP 2.

